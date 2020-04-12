ICMR: '584 Test Positive On Average In Last 5 Days; Over 40 Vaccines Under Development'

On Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research stated that 7,953 out of 1,86,906 samples reported till 2.30 pm on April 12 had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The testing facilities have been increased to 219 centres which include 151 and 68 labs in government and private labs respectively. Moreover, 15,747 samples have been tested in the last five days on average.

On the other hand, 584 samples have tested positive for COVID-19 on average. Addressing a press briefing, ICMR's Dr.Manoj Murhekar revealed that more than 40 vaccines are under development. According to the Ministry of Health, 716 persons have recovered while 273 individuals have lost their life due to the novel coronavirus.

Addressing a press briefing, ICMR's Dr. Manoj Murhekar said, "There are two updates from ICMR. The first update is about testing facilities. Currently, there are 219 testing facilities in the country that includes 151 labs in the government sector and 68 laboratories in the private sector. The second update is about the number of samples tested. Till 2.30 pm today, 1,86,906 samples were tested out of which 7,953 samples, 4.3 % were positive. In the last 5 days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 samples per day and average number of samples which were positive is 584 samples per day."

More than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage. As of now, there is no vaccine: Dr. Manoj Murhekar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pzo8ybnzG9 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020