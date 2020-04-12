Congress Attacks Modi Even Before Formal Lockdown Extension Announcement; Talks 'politics'

AStating that politics is a reality show and not a son et lumière (sound and light show), Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the government has a 'national plan' if lockdown is extended till April 30. Specifying his questions he demanded answers on the following amid rising Covid -19 cases in the country:

cash to poor protection of all medical practitioners help to migrants ( food etc ) communalisation of pandemic

This comes a day after Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded remonetising the poor urging CMs of all states to unanimously demand a transfer of cash to every poor family. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also suggested that the poor in the country must get Rs 5,000 deposited in their accounts if the nationwide lockdown is extended.

READ | 'Jaan bhi aur Jahan bhi': PM Modi shares new mantra with chief ministers on COVID-19 fight

Modiji



Politics is a :



Reality show

not

A son et lumiere’



With lockdown till April 30

Inform us :



of a National Plan to :



1) reach cash ( ₹5000/family ) to the poorest

2) protect all medical practitioners

3) help migrants ( food etc )

4) stop communalisation of pandemic — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 12, 2020

READ | Kejriwal confirms lockdown extension, says 'PM has taken correct decision to extend'

Coronavirus crisis in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday updated that there have been 34 deaths and 909 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rose to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths).

On Saturday, PM Modi has interacted with all state CMs to decide if the nationwide lockdown needs to be extended. While the Centre is yet to make a formal announcement, confirming the lockdown extension, sources state that several state Chief Ministers like Udhhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Kejriwal (Delhi) and Punjab have backed extending the lockdown. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

READ | Rajasthan becomes third state to extend lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19

Extension of lockdown

In a massive decision, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday has revealed that PM Modi has taken the decision to extend the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. Without mentioning how long the lockdown is extended, he said that 'PM has taken the right decision'. While the Centre is yet to make a formal announcement, confirming the lockdown extension, sources state that several state Chief Ministers like Udhhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Kejriwal (Delhi) and Punjab have backed extending the lockdown in the PM-CM conference on Saturday.

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extends COVID-19 lockdown in state till April 30