ICMR Approves First Ingenuously Developed Coronavirus Test Kit By DRDO

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday approved the first indigenously developed Coronavirus test kit by the country's premier research and development organization DRDO. The test will cost Rs 1,200 against the present cost of Rs 4,500 per test. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has devised several indigenous equipments including multiple-use ventilators, isolation tubes, bodysuits for doctors and N95 masks to fight COVID-19.

1. Ventilators

Since the COVID-19 virus also affects pulmonary functions, DRDO has also developed a wide range of other products like critical care ventilators. The Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru, a DRDO lab, has identified a vendor to produce ventilators. The DRDO in a statement said that Innovation is on to create a 'Multi patient-ventilator' wherein several patients can be supported by a single ventilator. This innovation is expected to be available within a week. Approximately 5,000 ventilators will be produced in the first month and 10,000 subsequently. Each ventilator unit will cost around Rs 4 lakh.

READ | DRDO Develops Ventilators; To Produce 5,000 Per Month To Combat COVID-19

2. Bodysuits

To fight the deadly coronavirus infection and to protect the medical staff from falling prey to the disease, DRDO developed a special bodysuit which can protect doctors and other health workers attending on Coronavirus patients. The suit which comes with a washable quality can be used to shield doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers and others. The qualities of the suit which has passed the ASTM International standards. The suit is widely tested by DRDO and other agencies and found appropriate for the cause.

The cost for each suit will be Rs 7,000. Frontier Protective Wear Pvt Ltd, Kolkata and Medikit Pvt Ltd, Mumbai are producing 10,000 suits per day. The bodysuit is one of the four instruments developed by the DRDO and is ready to get deployed in 'War against Corona'.

READ | Chennai-based Company Develops Low-cost Coronavirus Test Kit; Seeking Requisite Approvals

3. N99 masks

The third instrument developed by DRDO is a five-layer N99 mask with two layers of nanomesh. The capacity is 10,000 masks per day. Material for these are is sourced from Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association, which is already having plenty of government orders for N95 masks. The mask costs Rs 70 per piece.

4. Hand sanitizers

Apart from the instruments mentioned above, the DRDO has also developed hand sanitizer, a basic necessity against the spread of COVID-19 It has provided about 4,000 liters of hand sanitizer to the Indian Armed forces, Armed Forces Medical Corps, and the Defence Security Corps, 1,500 liters to Ministry of Defence, 300 liters to the Parliament, and 500 liters to various security establishments and high offices to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

READ | DRDO Develops Bodysuit For Doctors, Health Workers Treating COVID-19 Patients

READ | N99 Masks, Bodysuit: DRDO's Plan To Combat Coronavirus