ICMR Chief Calls For Awareness, Asks People Not To Panic As India Reports 2 Omicron Cases

Amid the mounting concerns over Omicron, India has reported two cases of the new COVID variant. The Health Ministry on Thursday, December 2, confirmed that two people from Karnataka have tested positive for the new Coronavirus variant. However, the DG of ICMR noted that the country need not panic with this development as the situation can be tackled if COVID appropriate behaviour is followed.

Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava on Thursday apprised that in Karnataka, two cases of the new variant have been detected through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Health Ministry.

DG ICMR Balram Bhargava said, "We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential"

The Union Health Ministry further informed that all the contacts of the infected have been identified and are under monitoring. The protocol is being followed strictly. According to the Ministry, all the patients detected with Omnicorn have experienced mild symptoms in India and across the world too.

Meanwhile, VK Paul, Member, Health, NITI Aayog has advised the nation to increase the uptake of COVID-19 vaccine and has further urged the people to not delay in getting fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’ [VOC] and also has appealed to countries in the South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and enhance vaccination coverage.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Thursday, December 2, has reported 9,765 fresh Coronavirus infections with 8,548 recoveries in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.29%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

To date, the country has administered 125 crore COVID vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(Image: ANI/UNSPLASH)