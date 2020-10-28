ICMR Flags Pollution's Role In Covid-19 Mortality As Delhi-NCR's Air Pollution Skyrockets

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday said that studies in Europe and the US have established that long-term exposure to air pollution can contribute to mortality in COVID-19 cases. His statement also comes against the backdrop of rising pollution levels being reported in the national capital region.

There have been studies in Europe and the US, where they have looked at polluted areas and compared mortality during lockdown and correlation with pollution. Citing the study, Dr. Bhargava said that the finest prevention for COVID-19 and pollution is the rapid adoption of wearing masks.

“It is well-known that pollution is one of the most important aspects of death. First being malnutrition, then tobacco, high blood pressure, and pollution… On pollution related to Covid-19 mortality, there have been some studies in Europe and the United States. They have looked at polluted areas, and have compared the mortality during lockdown and correlation with pollution, and have found clearly that pollution is contributing to the morality in Covid-19. That is well established by these studies,” Dr Bhargava said at a briefing. Rapid adoption of masks is the most inexpensive but effective approach to this situation,” he said.

Additionally, a new study published in Cardiovascular Research on October 27 revealed that long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked with an increased risk of dying from the Coronavirus. The study further estimated that the proportion of deaths from the Coronavirus that could be attributed to the aggravating effects of air pollution for every country in the world.

Published in Cardiovascular Research, the study states that about 15% of deaths worldwide from COVID-19 could be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a declining trend, except for in two to three states, the government said on Tuesday while noting it is "particularly noteworthy" vis-a-vis some countries in the northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the virus' spread is being seen.

The pandemic situation in the world is particularly concerning and it has been seen that countries of much greater economic capability with higher per capita income and a robust healthcare system can succumb to a second peak of infection, V K Paul, the NITI Aayog Member (Health), said at a press conference.

