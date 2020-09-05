ICMR Issues New Advisory For Domestic Passengers, 'on-demand COVID-19 Tests Permitted'

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued new guidelines on Friday allowing on-demand testing for the COVID-19. As per the advisory, individuals who wish to get tested and who are travelling to countries or the Indian States which require a mandate negative COVID-19 test at the entry can get the test done easily.

ICMR allows on-demand COVID-19 test

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge, ICMR issued the advisory on the testing after the national task force on Coronavirus said that state governments can decide simplified modalities for on-demand COVID-19 testing. ICMR said in a statement, "Testing on demand for all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry, and for all individuals who wish to get themselves tested; State governments to decide modalities."

Further, it has also been proposed that people living in containment zones and the cities with widespread transmission should be tested for Coronavirus by rapid antigen tests. The advisory also recommended that along with regular surveillance routine including a thermal screen at entry points, COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic high-risk individuals (people above 65 years and those with a major illness) should also begin.

Apart from testing all the symptomatic cases, ICMR has directed that all the asymptomatic people who have come in direct contact with any healthcare or frontline worker who has been tested positive should also be tested for COVID-19 between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact. These asymptomatic people include family members, office workers, people above 65 years of age, and those with low immunity.

According to ICMR's post on Twitter on Friday, 4,66,79,145 COVID-19 tests have been completed in India. So far Indian has recorded, 39,36,747 cases out of which 30,37,151 have recovered successfully and 68,472 people have died. Currently, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in India are 8,31,124.

