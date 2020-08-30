ICMR: Over 4.14 Crore COVID-19 Samples Tested Till August 29

Over 4.14 crore COVID-19 detection tests have been conducted in India as per the IMCR. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 4,14,61,636 COVID-19 tests have been performed across the country till Saturday. ICMR took to Twitter to share the test figures on August 30.

ICMR: 4.14 crore COVID-19 samples tested

ICMR took to twitter to post about the Coronavirus sample tests figures on August 30. In the bulletin posted by IMCR on Twitter, it also mentioned that 10,55,027 Coronavirus sample tests were performed on August 29.

The COVID-19 cases tally in the country has crossed the 35-lakh mark in just a week after recording a single-day jump of 78,761 and 27,13,933 people recovered on Sunday according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. There are 7,65,302 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.60 per cent of the total caseload. 948 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India is 35,42,733 out of which 27,13,933 have been cured/ discharged/ migrated. So far the COVID-19 death toll has reached 63,498.

