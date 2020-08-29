COVID-19: Unlock 4 Begins From September 1; Here's What Resumes & What Remains Restricted

As the third phase of Unlock nears an end, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, announced guidelines for Unlock 4, which is set to kick in from September 1. The MHA has lifted several existing restrictions in its new guidelines despite the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. The total number of COVID-19 cases across the country has reached 752424 while the death toll has crossed 62000, as per the Health Ministry data.

MHA announces Unlock 4 guidelines

Activities Permitted:

Metro services allowed to operate from September 7.

Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions permitted with a limit of 100 persons.

Open-air theatres permitted from September 21.

Schools & Colleges allowed to open from September 21.

#UNLOCK4 All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: (i) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places. (ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA. https://t.co/029QQHOnNx — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 34,63,973; WB Wants To Resume Train Services

Activities Restricted:

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places.

International air travel of passengers.

Health Minister hails coordinated effort

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday expressed satisfaction at the coordinated efforts of the Centre, states and union territories to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said this as he announced the country's case fatality rate is at its lowest 1.81 percent. His comments came after the 20th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 in the national capital.

"In the month since the last meeting of GoM on July 31, we have made tremendous strides in containing the disease. As many as 26.4 lakh have already recovered. The country's Case Fatality Rate is at its lowest 1.81 per cent and consecutively Recovery Rate has increased to 76.47 per cent,'' Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah Recovers After Post-COVID Care At AIIMS; To Be Discharged Soon

READ | New Milestone Unlocked As India Records Over 1 Million COVID Tests In Single Day