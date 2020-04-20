ICMR Refutes Bengal Govt's Claim On 'faulty Test Kits', Affirms Anti-body Tests For Survey

Cautioning states against the usage of Rapid Anti-body test kits for diagnosis, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s Dr Gangakhedkar, on Monday, said that these tests were to know the trend of the spread of the virus. He also refuted West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's claim of 'faulty test kits provided by ICMR', explaining that the test kits had to be stored under 20 deg celsius. Currently, India's COVID-19 tally is at 17265 cases with 543 deaths.

ICMR: 'Rapid action tests for surveillance'

Rapid tests are not used for individual diagnosis because one thing is clear that no one knows how powerful is the antibody to deal with the virus. They are only for surveillance purposes.

In West Bengal, some RTPCR kits not working is what we have been informed. There is only one problem that the kits should be kept under 20-degree Celsius, otherwise, results may not be correct. We have informed the WB govt that NIV kits are capable to conduct 10,000 tests.

Moreover, when asked if testing guidelines would be revised as 80% of cases were asymptomatic, Health Ministry said, " 80% cases are asymptomatic and with mild symptoms. The current testing criteria takes this into account. We are also testing people with severe respiratory illness and co-ordinating with states to prepare strategy".

ICMR expands testing guidelines

On April 9, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revised its testing strategy. The new strategy which has been released by the ICMR also includes testing in 'hotspots/cluster' for all symptomatic cases - within 7 days (rRT- PCR method) and after 7 days (antibody test). The ICMR previously only allowed testing of all people with symptoms with travel history, contact history, SARI patients and asymptomatic people with high-risk contacts.

