MHA Allows Intra-state Movement Of Asymptomatic Migrant Labourers After COVID-19 Screening

In a partial relief to migrant labourers stranded in parts of the nation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Sunday, has issued an order allowing migrant labourers residing in shelter homes in a particular state to resume work in the same state after undergoing screening and are asymptomatic. The MHA specified that such labourers can be transported to their place of work by local authorities, but disallowed any movement of labourers outside the state. It added that social distancing norms must be maintained while transporting and the authorities must provide them food and water during the journey.

MHA asks states to act on lockdown violations, warns 'Else COVID fight will be lost'

MHA allows intra-state movement of stranded labourers

Coronavirus Live Updates: No supply of non-essential goods by E-comm; 12,974 active cases

Lockdown violations

After PM Modi had announced the first phase of lockdown, on March 28, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Delhi's Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in the hope of reaching their homes, defying lockdown and creating a health hazard. The Home Ministry immediately announced shelter, food and mandatory quarantine of all migrant labourers. Moreover, all state borders were sealed.

Similarly, after PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, on Tuesday, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansdharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal and Bihar. Mumbai police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowds and have arrested activist Vinay Dubet and a Marathi news channel reporter for spreading fake news leading to the mass lockdown violation. The Maharashtra government has rolled out an economic package for migrant labourers - offering Rs. 6000 to 12 lakh registered labourers, while the BMC is setting up community kitchens to feed more homeless migrant labourers in Bandra.

Centre's block on E-commerce of non-essential goods to continue during Covid lockdown: MHA

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 12974 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 2230 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 3651. 507 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

As India amends FDI policy, startup investments reveal why protection from China is needed