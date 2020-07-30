ICMR To Hold International Symposium On Ethics Of Vaccines Against COVID-19 Pandemic

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the 'International Symposium on Novel Ideas in Science and Ethics of Vaccines Against COVID-19 Pandemic' on Thursday, July 30. The symposium will be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6:45 pm with leading medical experts and scientists as speakers and panelists from across the globe.

READ | Over 300 more coronavirus cases in Oregon, 8 more deaths

One of the prime speaker at the event Dr. Anthony S Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, US would be speaking on "Confronting the pandemic".

Adrian Hill, Director of Jenner Institute and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Oxford, UK and Walter Orenstein, Professor and Associate Director at Emory Vaccine Center, Emory University School of Medicine, US will hold a discussion on Novel Ideas in Vaccine Development, rollout, and adopting emerging evidence in pandemic situations.

The event will be moderated by Chris Anderson, Founder of TED.

READ | PM Modi to inaugurate three new high-tech labs of ICMR on July 27

.@ICMRDELHI is pleased to announce an insightful symposium on Novel Ideas on Science and Ethics of Vaccines to be conducted tomorrow! Tune in tomorrow at 4:30 pm IST to watch experts deliberate on the issues! Details to follow #ICMRFIGHTSCOVID19 #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/gxtMM4jceP — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) July 29, 2020

The topics will include the role of vaccines, novel ideas in vaccine development and rollout, ethics in the development of vaccines, equity of participation in development, and community engagement.

READ | Over 300 more coronavirus cases in Oregon, 8 more deaths

COVID-19 situation in India

India's total COVID cases stand at 1,584,384 of which 1,021,611 have recovered and 35,003 people have died so far. On Wednesday the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Unlock-3 guidelines and extended the current lockdown to August 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to curb the spread of coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and UTs.

The MHA guidelines also announced the complete removal of restrictions on the movement of people during the night. Yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to open from August 5 as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health. However, schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed.

READ | Assam records four more COVID-19 deaths, 1,348 new cases

(With inputs from ANI)