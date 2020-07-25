PM Modi To Inaugurate Three New High-tech Labs Of ICMR On July 27

As India is undergoing a nationwide mass testing for the Coronavirus with the count of daily tests surpassing over four lakh figure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate three new high-tech laboratories of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through video conference on July 27. The labs are located in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Chief Ministers of the three states Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray are also expected to participate in the virtual inauguration.

India's aggressive testing

One of the oldest medical research bodies across the world, the ICMR helps in coordinating and promoting biomedical research in the country. At present, the ICMR is instrumental in sharing the technical expertise on the COVID-19 across the country, playing a crucial role in alignment with state governments to present a coordinated response to the deadly pandemic.

India on Friday, July 24, conducted a mammoth 4,20,898 COVID-19 tests according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the number of tests conducted is rising by the day as India nears the 16 million (1.6 crore) mark in total tests conducted. In totality, the country has conducted 1,58,49,068 COVID-19 tests, due to which the number of COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis has also increased, due to which more number of patients are also being cured, in turn increasing the recovery rate of the country.

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, Thus, taking the recovery rate to 63.54 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry. With 48,916 fresh cases, the country's coronavirus infection tally surged to 13,36,861, while the death toll rose to 31,358 with 757 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

(With Inputs from agencies)

