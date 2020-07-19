ICMR To Pit BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Against Covid In Multi-centric Effectiveness Study

In a new assessment, the ICMR will conduct a multi-centric study to assess the effectiveness of the BGC Tuberculosis vaccine in minimizing the severity of the COVID-19 infection and mortality amongst the elderly population in the hotspot regions. Research would be conducted across the state of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi which will involve 1,500 healthy volunteers over the age of 60 for the scientists to study the impact of BGC vaccines against Coronavirus infection, ICMR said.

"The study will document whether the BCG vaccine can prevent the occurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 infection and its progression and death associated with COVID-19 among elderly individuals. The study uses the same BCG vaccine that is administered to new-born babies as a part of the National Immunization programme for more than 50 years in this country," Scientific Director at National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis, Dr. Subash Babu said. The study will be led by the ICMR's National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) in Chennai in close collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation and Department of Public Health of the State.

ICMR set to start multi-centric study to evaluate efficacy of BCG vaccine against COVID19 in elderly https://t.co/GS9BiGJpov — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) July 18, 2020

While the BCG vaccine has the potential to curb the respiratory tract infections and severe respiratory diseases such as Tuberculosis, it’s effectiveness in reducing the morbidity and mortality has been studied in various in-vitro and in-vivo studies, as per the reports. Not just that, several clinical trials worldwide are in progress to research the efficacy of the vaccine in reducing the symptoms in elderly persons. "Based on the capacity of BCG to reduce the incidence of respiratory tract infections in children and adults, to exert antiviral effects in experimental models; and to reduce viremia in an experimental human model of viral infection, the hypothesis is that BCG vaccination will partially protect against mortality in high-risk, elderly individuals,” the ICMR said.

Biomarkers measures induced by BCG

With a sample of 1450 healthy individuals between 60 -95 years of age, who had received BCG vaccination for prevention against Tuberculosis, the scientists will conduct research on participants residing in the red and orange zones hotspots for SARS-Cov2. Some will also be administered with one dose of 0.1ml BCG vaccine, according to a report.

"We have to evaluate the effectiveness of BCG vaccination in terms of reduction in the cumulative incidence of hospital admission and Intensive Care Admission, reduction in the incidence of other respiratory febrile illness, to determine the innate and adaptive immune responses, IgM, IgG and IgA antibody titers generated by BCG vaccination (both total and SARS-Cov2 specific) in a subset of individuals,” ICMR scientist Babu said. Further, he added that the team will “measure biomarkers induced by BCG vaccination as correlates of risk or protection against SARS-Cov2 in a subset of individuals.”

(Image Credit: PTI)