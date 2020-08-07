Idukki Landslide: Kerala CM Declares Ex-gratia Of Rs.5 Lakh For Kin Of Deceased

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives due to the landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. He added that the state government would bear the treatment cost of those injured in the landslide. Revealing that the death toll had increased to 15, he lamented that adverse weather condition was slowing down the rescue operations.

Acknowledging that the Kerala government had sought the help of the Indian Air Force, he concluded that the weather condition was not conducive for airlifting people. Meanwhile, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the Vijayan-led government to rescue the trapped people. He also requested Congress workers to participate in the rescue and relief work.

Read: Kerala Rains: Massive Landslide In Wayanad's Mepaddi, Several Houses Washed Away

Read: Five Killed As Rains Pound Kerala, Over 2000 Shifted To Relief Camps

The Idukki landslide

In an unfortunate incident, extreme rainfall led to a landslide at the Nyamakad estate of the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company on Friday. As per reports, at least 30 settlements home to nearly 78 people have been buried under the debris. The police, a 50-member special fire force along with a National Disaster Response Force unit stationed in Idukki district have jointly mounted rescue and relief operations amid inclement weather.

While the persons with minor injuries are being treated at the Tata Hospital in Munnar, the critical individuals are being shifted to Idukki and Ernakulum. It is perceived that the area's remoteness, broken communication lines, heavy fog, and uninterrupted rainfall are impacting the rescue and relief operations. Moreover, the Idukki district is particularly vulnerable to landslides. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad districts predicting extremely heavy rainfall.

Reacting to this tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain at the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals. He declared that Rs.2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. On the other hand, the injured persons would receive Rs.50,000.

Read: Heavy Rains Pound Kerala's Northern Districts; River In Spate