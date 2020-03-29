IIT Bombay Develops 'CORONTINE' App To Track COVID-19 Patients Escaping Quarantine

As India continues its battle against the deadly Coronavirus, a team from India's renowned Indian Institue of Technology's Bombay branch along with some professional and experienced alumni members has claimed to have built a mobile app named 'CORONTINE'. The app will contribute in tracking the potential or suspected asymptomatic carriers (AC) of the deadly virus if they step out of the quarantine zone.

"The CORONTINE app is installed on the mobile of asymptomatic carriers (AC) by an authorized agency (AA). The app sends GPS coordinates of the mobiles periodically to a server under the supervision of AA. If a user leaves a specified quarantined zone marked by a geo-fence, it will be auto-detected," read the official website of the platform 'CORONTINE'.

The app is designed to help authorities track the asymptomatic carriers and prevent the virus from spreading further.

Further details about the CORONTINE app like the admin platform, along with the user manual, etc, can be found on the app's official website https://corontine.in. Only an authorized person can log in as admin to access the full features of the CORONTINE platform.

India sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Sunday, India has so far reported 979 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and 25 people have died so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

