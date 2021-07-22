IIT Delhi Startup Collaborates With Flag Foundation Of India For New Textile Of Tricolour

A start-up from IIT Delhi collaborated with the Flag Foundation of India to develop advanced textiles for the tricolour flag. The startup is called ‘SWATRIC’. An MoU was signed between IIT Delhi and the Foundation to execute the research and development activities via Swatric. An official from IIT Delhi said, “In a historic judgment on January 23, 2004, the Supreme Court of India held that the right to fly the national flag freely, with respect and dignity, is a fundamental right. Given India's diverse climatic and geographical conditions, designing and developing engineered fabric for the flag is a big challenge,”

The official also said that the materials for the tricolour flag have to be selected very carefully and specifically designed to ensure its durability in extreme weather conditions. They also choose the material based on its weight, so it's not too heavy. Bipin Kumar, professor at the Textile and Fibre Engineering Department at IIT Delhi said, “It is the need of the hour to help manufacturers with a proper standardization and core subject knowledge or skills on technical yarns and fabrics to improve the quality of the flag fabric”

Swatric was started by researchers from the institute's Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi. They’re currently working on developing state-of-the-art technologies to help domestic textile and garment industries to commercialize new and competitive categories of the advanced products being introduced into the industry market. The Flag Foundation of India is an NGO under the Society's Registration Act of 1980. Major General (retd) Ashim Kohli, CEO, Flag Foundation of India said, “We have always been facing a challenge of obtaining good quality flags. It is indeed a proud moment for us to work with IIT Delhi's experts on developing appropriate technologies, which are relevant to the country's pride”

“India has the potential to be the global leader in technical textiles. The Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi has been constantly working in the field of smart and functional textile projects, actively supporting the National Technical Textiles Mission to empower the Indian textile sector through 'Make in India' technologies for various applications ranging from geotextiles, defence, sportswear, smart wearables, medical, composites, transport, protection, packaging,”, said IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said.

