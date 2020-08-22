IIT Madras, Department Of Science & Technology Develop 'MediCAB' For COVID Treatment

Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday informed that the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with an IIT Madras startup has come up with a portable micro-hospital structure named 'MediCAB' for COVID-19 treatment. This infrastructure is easily foldable and has a doctor's room, an isolation room, a medical room/ward, and a twin-bed ICU, Vardhan said.

The DST has developed this unique structure in collaboration with 'Modulus Housing'-the start-up incubated by IIT Madras. They have come up with a solution using a decentralised approach to detect, manage and treat COVID-19 patients in local communities through portable microstructures, Vardhan said.

"Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, under DST in collaboration with 'Modulus Housing' - a start-up incubated by IIT Madras - has come up with a solution using decentralised approach to detect, manage & treat COVID-19 patients in local communities thro portable micro structures," tweeted the Union Minister.

MediCAB easy to transport and install

The portable micro structure named as 'MediCAB', is foldable and is composed of four zones - a doctor's room, an isolation room, a medical room/ward, and a twin-bed ICU, maintained at negative pressure, said Dr. Vardhan, in another tweet. He further added that the structure can be easily transported and installed in any geographic location in 2 hours with the help of four persons. The cabins in the MediCAB are tightly sealed are dust-proof and can withstand harsh weather and heavy rains, the union minister said.

Furthermore, Dr. Vardhan also informed that a 30-bedded hospital at a cost of Rs 34 lakhs at Chengalpet, Chennai and another 12-bedded hospital in Wayanad, Kerala at a cost of Rs 16 Lakh at Primary Health Care, Varadoor have been successfully installed as four-zone hospitals.

