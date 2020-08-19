IIT Kharagpur has recently inaugurated the Academy of Classical and Folk Arts in its campus. A spokesperson from the institute revealed the same on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She added that the Academy of Classical and Folk Arts in IIT Kharagpur would offer training on music, fine arts, and other performing arts. Here are details about Classical and Folk Arts in IIT Kharagpur 2020 that you must check out. Read on:

IIT news: IIT Kharagpur inaugurates the Academy of Classical and Folk Arts

A spokesperson revealed that the prestigious institute had inaugurated the Academy of Classical and Folk Arts in IIT Kharagpur 2020 campus on Tuesday. It would offer training in various courses such as music, fine arts, and other things. The spokesperson said that the Academy of Classical and Folk Arts in IIT Kharagpur 2020 is in the spirit of the New Education Policy, which would kindle innovation as well as multidisciplinary teaching.

Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty would head the 100 Ragas initiative of the Academy of Classical and Folk Arts in IIT Kharagpur 2020. The spokesperson revealed that it focuses on formulating the structures of Indian Ragas by constructing creative arts with cognitive sciences. Among others, Professor V K Tewari described the importance of the Academy of Classical and Folk Arts in IIT Kharagpur 2020. He called it essential for an institute of national importance to aim at the holistic development of the students, staff as well as faculty members in IIT.

IIT news: Importance of music in scientific innovation

Similarly, Deputy Director Professor S K Bhattacharyya explained that Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty would deliver a lecture demonstrating how learning music could help in developing traits for scientific innovation. The institute's spokesperson also said that the Academy of Classical and Folk Arts in IIT Kharagpur 2020 would inculcate trails of experimentation and innovation in young minds. The latest IIT news reveals that alumni Arjun Malhotra, Dr Kiran Seth, Mukund Padmanabhan, and members of the IIT Kharagpur Foundation, United States, have been supporting the Academy of Classical and Folk Arts in IIT Kharagpur 2020.

