Last Updated:

IMA Asks PM Modi To Allow Vaccine For 18+ Year-olds; Permit Walk-ins & Private Clinics

The IMA has written to PM Modi suggesting to him to gear-up the COVID-19 vaccination drive immediately and permit those above 18 years to receive the vaccine

Written By
Gloria Methri
PTI

PTI


The Indian Medical Association has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting to him to gear-up the COVID-19 vaccination drive with immediate effect and permit those above 18 years to receive the vaccine. As of now, the Centre has permitted vaccines against Coronavirus to individuals only above 45 years of age, besides those working in healthcare sectors. 
The IMA, in its letter to PM Modi, expressed grave concern over the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases as the country faces a second wave of infections. 

READ | India's vaccine endeavour truly a 'Vaccineyaan' as it is going across world: DBT Secy

"Vaccination against COVID stands as a single evidence-based resource for us to restrict the cases by raising the personal immunity. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest the vaccination strategy be geared up," the IMA letter said.  

READ | Ineligible people being registered for Vaccine: Centre blocks new bookings for frontliners

IMA's suggestions for COVID vaccination drive

  1. All citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive COVID-19 vaccination
  2. Walk-in COVID vaccination available for all, free of cost at the nearest place
  3. Private sector family clinics shall be included actively in the vaccination drive - availability of vaccines with all doctors and physicians 
  4. District level task force shall be constituted with public and private participation to enforce for mass vaccination 
  5. Vaccination certificate shall be made mandatory for entering into public spaces and receiving products under PDS
  6. Limited period continuous lockdown shall be implemented, especially for non-essential areas like cinemas, cultural and religious events, sports, etc
READ | India's Coronavirus vaccine export might be impacted due to domestic demands: GAVI

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND