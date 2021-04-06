IMA Asks PM Modi To Allow Vaccine For 18+ Year-olds; Permit Walk-ins & Private Clinics

The Indian Medical Association has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting to him to gear-up the COVID-19 vaccination drive with immediate effect and permit those above 18 years to receive the vaccine. As of now, the Centre has permitted vaccines against Coronavirus to individuals only above 45 years of age, besides those working in healthcare sectors.

The IMA, in its letter to PM Modi, expressed grave concern over the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases as the country faces a second wave of infections.

"Vaccination against COVID stands as a single evidence-based resource for us to restrict the cases by raising the personal immunity. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest the vaccination strategy be geared up," the IMA letter said. READ | Ineligible people being registered for Vaccine: Centre blocks new bookings for frontliners

IMA's suggestions for COVID vaccination drive