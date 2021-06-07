IMA Backs PM Modi's Announcement Of Universal COVID Vaccine Policy; Assures Support

PM Modi on Monday in his address to the Nation announced that from June 21 onwards all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across all districts in the country. The Prime Minister added that the existing policy allowing private hospitals to procure 25% of doses from vaccine makers directly will be continued, but states would only be provided vaccines procured by the Centre. Following this, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) lauded PM Modi for the universal vaccination also stated that the organization will support the Prime Minister in this.

IMA lauds PM Modi's decision of 'universal vaccination'

Following PM Modi's address to the Nation, Dr. JA Jayalal, President of IMA expressed his gratitude and said that the IMA will constantly support the universal vaccination drive initiated by Prime Minister Modi. "We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister," said Dr. JA Jayalal, President, IMA as reported by ANI.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) requested PM Modi to personally intervene and fulfill the longstanding demands of doctors amid the fight against COVID-19. In a letter addressed to the PM, the IMA pointed out that more than 1400 doctors had lost their lives since 2020 when the pandemic affected India. While appreciating the PM's initiative in reducing vaccine hesitancy among the common public, it expressed anguish at the continuous attempts of certain persons to spread misinformation about vaccines and evidence-based scientific protocols of modern medicine.

PM Modi's status update on COVID vaccines in India

He spoke about how there are currently 7 companies in the country that are producing different COVID vaccines, while three are in the clinical trial stage. Speaking about the fears that some experts have raised over how the potential third wave may impact children, PM said two trials are ongoing for vaccines for children, whereas a nasal vaccine is also being researched.

In his announcement that the Centre would take over the COVID vaccine procurement liberalisation afforded to the states, the PM, however, upheld the current policy for private players wherein they can take 25% the total vaccines. However, striking down the differential vaccine prices across private institutions, PM Modi announced that hospitals can only charge a maximum of Rs 150 of service charge per vaccine dose. Monitoring of price capping at private hospitals will be done by the states, he announced.

(Image Credits: TVMC1-Twitter/ANI/PTI)