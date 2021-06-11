IMA Takes Strict Disciplinary Action Against 4 Indian And 6 Foreign GCs

The Indian Military Academy, Dehradun has boarded out two Indian Gentleman Cadets undergoing training, while disciplinary action has been taken against two other Indian GCs & 6 Tajikistan GCs after a violent clash took place between them in the month of March this year. A court of enquiry was ordered after the incident, the completion of enquiry found the GCs guilty of indiscipline and physical assault causing injuries to a few of them. The injured GCs were hospitalized after the scuffle. The Indian Military Academy (IMA) has taken strict action against 4 Indian and 6 foreign GCs. A statement was issued by IMA in this regard that reads :

Here's the complete statement:

1. The Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun stands tall amongst its peers and has a rich legacy since its raising in 1932. It commands great respect across the world for its stellar training standards, discipline benchmarks.

2. On 03 March 2021, an act of indiscipline was reported wherein a scuffle occurred between few Gentlemen Cadets at the Academy. The authorities took severe note of this breach of discipline and an inquiry was promptly instituted. Since the incident involved certain Gentlemen Cadets from a friendly foreign country, the process was progressed ensuring uniform policy yardsticks for all trainees. Associated facts and pinpointed culpability on those involved were clearly established.

3. After requisite vetting and approval, strict disciplinary actions have been taken against six foreign Gentlemen Cadets and four Indian Gentlemen Cadets for violating instructions concerning discipline in the Academy. The disciplinary actions are well-considered and proportionate to the act of indiscipline by these Gentlemen Cadets.

4. Almost every fourth Gentlemen Cadet under training at the Indian Military Academy hails from a friendly foreign country and the Academy does not distinguish any functional aspect based on nationalities. This is even more so when the discipline of trainees and ethos of the Academy are concerned, as is the norm in any military training establishment of world standing.