IMA President Demands 'protective Zones' In Hospitals After Assam Doctor Assault Incident

Dr JA Jalal, the President of the Indian Medical Association expressed his anguish over the latest incident in Assam' Hojai District. Dr Jalal demanded the declaration of a 'protective zone' within the hospital to safeguard healthcare workers. He stated that incidents of doctors facing verbal abuse and physical assault are reported very often in the country, thus to ensure the security of the doctors, hospitals are needed to be announced as protective zones, and stringent action against such incidents should be implemented.

The morale and health of the doctors in danger

The President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr JA Jalal said that the entire fraternity of IMA is saddened to see the brutal attack on Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati in Assam's Hojai District post to COVID-pneumonic patient's death. He demanded a serious course of action from the government or else the morale and health of the doctors will go down and they will not take any more risk to serve the community.

Dr. Jalal further added, "We are repeatedly asking Central Government to enact a Central Law with IPC 10 and stringent implementation of it. Hospitals should be announced as a protective zone so that the safety and security of the doctor are ensured. "

IMA' letter to Amit Shah

The Indian Medical Association also wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister, Amit Shah informing him about the brutal incident. The organization stated that Violence against Healthcare workers is an increasing problem, and it needs to be approached with comprehensive, effective, and uniform law.

The incident also has been closely monitored by the Chief Minister of Assam and via his Twitter account, CM Himanta Biswa Sharma informed that 24 people have been arrested so far, and a charge sheet is also initiated. The Chief Minister further promised that the Assam administration will serve justice to Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati.

(Source- ANI)