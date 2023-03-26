IMA To Observe Black Day On March 27, Calls Out Rajasthan Government's Health Bill

In order to protest against the "Right to Health Bill" introduced by the Rajasthan government, the Indian Medical Association informed in a letter on Saturday, that it will observe a nationwide black day on March 27.

The Right to Health bill was passed by the Rajasthan Assembly with a voice vote earlier on Tuesday, despite vehement resistance from the opposition and private doctors and other medical professionals.

Indian Medical Association to organise Black Day on March 27 to protest against the Right To Health Bill by Rajasthan Government: Indian Medical Association pic.twitter.com/R99ilXIFZM — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

What are the provisions of the bill?

According to the proposed legislation, every resident of the State of Rajasthan has a right to adequate and pertinent information about their condition, its cause, proposed investigations and treatment, expected outcomes of treatment, potential side effects, and expected costs. They also have the right to free OPD and IPD services, consultations, medications, diagnostics, emergency transport, procedures, and emergency care as provided by all public health institutions.

The measure also allows for emergency care and treatment for an unplanned emergency at private hospitals without the patient having to advance payment of necessary fees or charges; if the patient does not pay requisite charges, the government would refund them.

The bill also includes a grievance redressal mechanism for the establishment of a designated web portal and hotline centre where complaints regarding the denial of services and violations of rights granted by this Act may be lodged. Within the following 24 hours, the concerned officer will respond to the complainant.

The proposed law calls for fines of up to Rs 10,000 for the first violation of any of its provisions and up to Rs 25,000 for consecutive violations.

Agendas of Protesting Doctors

Urging withdrawal of the health bill, they issued a series of agendas for Black Day. According to an official statement issued by the Indian Medical Association, all doctors in all the states and local branches will be wearing black badges. They further plan to meet district authorities and submit a memorandum to be forwarded to the Union and Rajasthan Ministries. Additionally, they will hold urgent GB and executive meetings, pass a resolution supporting IMA Rajasthan, and oppose the controversial Right to Health Bill. Issue an email to the Union Government and Rajasthan authorities accordingly. They will later join the national protest meeting online at 8 p.m. on March 27, 2023.

