IMA Urges Test, Trace And Appropriate Treatment Protocol To Curb Surge In Covid-19 Cases

India is going through a possible second Covid-19 wave, as the nation is witnessing a continuous surge in Covid-19 cases. In a pursuit to curb the fresh spike in the new Covid-19 cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged all stakeholders to come forward with the more dedicated test, trace, and carry on an appropriate protocol for treatment.

IMA also warned people not to fall prey to the un-scientific self-centred promotion of certain drug manufacturers and procedures. IMA in its official statement said, "IMA urges all of us to come forward with the more dedicated test, trace and carry on an appropriate protocol for treating without falling prey to the un-scientific selfish centred promotion of certain drug and procedures."

'Take the Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest'

The medical association also requested the eligible people to take the Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest and also imbibe the coronavirus appropriate behaviour.

The COVID-19 vaccine drive was launched on January 16, 2021. The first group included healthcare and frontline workers. The second group to receive COVID 19 vaccine will be persons over 60 years of age as of January 1, 2022, and persons between 45 and 59 years with comorbid conditions. Currently, the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine drive is going on which started on March 1, 2021.

"We request all our people to kindly take vaccination at the earliest, spiritually adopt the principles of the covid appropriate behaviours like physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and appropriate masking to protect the people from the spread of infection, test, trace and appropriate treatments as promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be our tool to protect us from this pandemic," said IMA in its statement.

'Covid protocol should be strictly enforced during the election'

The IMA also talked about how to curb the recent spike in Covid-19 cases amidst the ongoing election season. It said, "Covid protocol should be strictly enforced during the election rituals and more care to improve the physical infrastructure of having well-ventilated rooms, restrictions of continuous or cumulative contact time, etc. in schools and polling booths."

As per the vaccination data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India administered 1,87,55,540 first doses of the vaccine in the first 17 days of March (from 7am on March 1 to 7am on March 18).

IMA has also appealed to the people of India o not to panic by the continuous surge in fresh Covid-19 cases and said that the country is fully empowered to treat the acute effects of this disease and hence use designated centres of excellence for early treatment if you contract the disease.