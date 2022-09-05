IMD Forecast For Sept 5: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Over South, Central & Northeast India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heavy rainfall activity that exists over South Peninsular India will continue for the next 5 days and over Northeast India for the next 3 days. For Monday, September 5, the IMD has placed states in South, Central and Northeast India on a yellow alert.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is very likely over Lakshadweep area, the southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, central parts of south and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these seas.

IMD forecast for coming days

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal on September 5-6, over Odisha during September 5-8, over East Madhya Pradesh during September 4-6, and, over Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during September 4-8. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 6 and 7.

Heavy falls and lightning are also very likely over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days, over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during September 6-8, over Lakshadweep during September 5-6 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 8.