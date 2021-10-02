IMD Issues Orange And Yellow Alerts For Several Districts In West Bengal; Check Details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for certain districts of West Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri, along with predicting heavy to very heavy rains over the next two days. The IMD said in a forecast, “A low-pressure area lies over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move eastward and reach east Bihar and adjoining north Bengal between 3 and 4 October. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the districts of north Bengal.”

West Bengal | IMD issues Orange and Yellow warnings for heavy rain for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur districts and few other districts from 2nd to 4th October pic.twitter.com/L2rWprBgai — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

On October 2, the IMD issued a yellow warning and said that heavy rainfall would likely occur over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and north and south Dinajpur district. However, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts will see heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 3. An orange alert has been issued for these areas. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Coochbehar, north and south Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad districts. Further, Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts will see heavy to very heavy rains on 4 October, and Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri will see heavy showers. In the south of Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning activity have been predicted for 4 October. The IMD also said that landslides might occur in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the duration. Standing vegetable crops in the fields may also suffer some damage. All residents of the mentioned areas have been suggested to stay indoors and take shelter in pucca structures.

Cyclone Shaheen

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclone Shaheen, and the IMD said it is likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' very soon. The system is moving away from the Indian coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. "The cyclonic storm Shaheen over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph today over central parts of north Arabian Sea," it said. "It is very likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast (Pakistan) during next 36 hours. Thereafter it is likely to re-curve west-southwestwards, move towards Oman coast across the Gulf of Oman and weaken gradually," it added.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

Image: PTI