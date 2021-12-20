IMD Predicts Cold Wave Conditions In Several Regions Across India On December 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over Rajasthan and Cold wave conditions in a few pockets with isolated Severe Cold Wave conditions over Madhya Pradesh on December 20. While cold wave conditions will be experienced in a few pockets over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh and Uttarakhand and in isolated pockets over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

According to the IMD report, ground frost conditions will be experienced in the morning hours of December 20 in isolated pockets very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and foothills of the Himalayas. December 20 can be considered as 'Cold day' conditions over West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Nicobar Islands. Squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the low-pressure area is over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists, it is likely to move east-northeast wards and become more marked.

As per the IMD report, “The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over central parts of north Uttar Pradesh between 1.5 & 5.8 km above mean sea level persists”.

In the subsequent two days, isolated rainfall is likely over parts of Northeast India. While isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over Northwest India during the next 48 hours and a rise by 2-3°C will be experienced over plains of Northwest India and by 3-4°C Himalayan region thereafter. There will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of East India & adjoining Central India and no significant change thereafter. In the next 2-3 days, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Gujarat and Maharashtra and a gradual rise is likely thereafter.

