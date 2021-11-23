IMD Predicts Fairly Widespread To Moderate Rainfall In Several Regions For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on November 23. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea. While cold waves in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan. Fishermen have been advised to not venture out into the sea.

Weather forecast for November 23

As the well-marked low-pressure area lies over the Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea, during the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Following this, the low-pressure with associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above sea level.

In the next 48 hours, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal as a cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

IMD report read, "The trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked low-pressure area over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea to north Maharashtra coast extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists."

For the subsequent days, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over south Peninsular India with isolated heavy falls likely over north Tamilnadu and adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh. While regions over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad are likely to experience isolated rainfall or snowfall. And remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during the next two days and a gradual rise by 2-3°C thereafter. While there will be a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. Also, a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is likely over East India and Gujarat state during the next 3-4 days. And in the next 4-5 days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

During the next two days, no significant change in minimum temperatures over Maharashtra and fall by 2- 3°C thereafter. While for the next five days, shallow to moderate fog is likely at isolated places over Northeast India.

(Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)