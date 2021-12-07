IMD Predicts Fall In Temperature In North-west, Central And East India Over Next 4-5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit- Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on December 9 and gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India during next four to five days.

According to the IMD report, "A fresh Western Disturbance seen as a trough roughly along Long. 62°E to the north of Lat. 27°N in lower & middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu- Kashmir- Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzaffarabad during 07th-09th and over Himachal Pradesh on 8th and 9th December. Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India during next 4-5 days. Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Northeast India during next 3 days."

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall to take place over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on December 9th with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu.

IMD's region wise classification

1) Northwest India: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

2) Central India: West Madhya

3) East India: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar

4) Northeast India: Arunachal & Tripura

5) West India: Gujarat Region, Marathwada

6) South India: Coastal Andhra Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Puducherry and Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

IMD Highlights

Temperature - During the upcoming winter season (December 2021 to February 2022), normal to above normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of northwest India, most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas. Below normal minimum temperatures are most likely over some parts of north interior peninsula. Below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except over some parts of northwest India and most parts of northeast India, where normal to above normal maximum temperatures are most likely.

Rainfall - Monthly rainfall for December 2021 over the south Peninsular India consisting of five meteorological subdivisions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka is most likely to be above normal (>132% of Long Period Average (LPA)).

Image: PTI