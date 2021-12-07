IMD Predicts Fall In Temperature In North-west, Central And East India Over Next 4-5 Days

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit- Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on December 9 and gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India during next four to five days.
According to the IMD report, "A fresh Western Disturbance seen as a trough roughly along Long. 62°E to the north of Lat. 27°N in lower & middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu- Kashmir- Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzaffarabad during 07th-09th and over Himachal Pradesh on 8th and 9th December. Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India during next 4-5 days. Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Northeast India during next 3 days."
Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall to take place over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on December 9th with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu.
1) Northwest India: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan
2) Central India: West Madhya
3) East India: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar
4) Northeast India: Arunachal & Tripura
5) West India: Gujarat Region, Marathwada
6) South India: Coastal Andhra Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Puducherry and Karaikal and Lakshadweep.