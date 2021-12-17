IMD Predicts Fall In Temperature Over Parts Of North, East & West India For Next 4-5 Days

The temperature will fall by two to four degrees Celcius over Northwest and adjoining Central India during the next four to five days and by two to three degrees Celcius over most parts of East India and Maharashtra during next four days, as per the predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cold Wave and Fog Warning:

Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4° Celcius over most parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India and Gujarat State during next four to five days and by 2-3° Celcius over most parts of East India and Maharashtra during the next four days.

Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra and Kutch from December 17 to 21; over north Rajasthan from December 18 to 21; over Western Uttar Pradesh from December 19 to 21 and over Gujarat region on December 19 and 20, 2021.

Dense/Very dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on December 17 and 18; over northwest Rajasthan, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on December 17, 2021.

Ground frost conditions during the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, Punjab and Haryana during next four days.

Rainfall Forecast:

The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and neighbouring regions between 3.1 & 7.8 km above mean sea level. Under their influence; light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at isolated places very likely over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Prades and Uttarakhand during next two days and isolated light rainfall over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana on December 16.

Light to moderate rainfall at isolate places very likely over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe during next five days; over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on December 20.

Dry weather very likely over remaining parts of the country during next five days.

Sea Warning:

A cyclonic circulation lies over Equatorial Indian Ocean to the south of Sri Lanka and extends upto 5.8 km above sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 17.

Light to moderate rainfall at a few/many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from December 17 to 20 and Heavy rainfall over Nicobar Islands on December 20, 2021.

Image: PTI