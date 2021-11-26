IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal Today

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal today, November 26. The region, according to the IMD, will continue to witness isolated heavy to very heavy showers from November 27 to November 29 and isolated heavy rainfall on November 30 and 1 December 2021.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 26 and November 27, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 28 and November 29.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala & Mahe till December 1, and over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on November 30 and December 1. A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea around 29 November 2021. It is expected to become more marked and move west northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 29 November to 1 December.

Rainfall predictions from 2 December 2021:

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is very likely to continue over south Peninsular India during most days of the week. Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala during 2nd half of the week.

No active Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India during the next week.

Rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over extreme south Peninsular and northeast & adjoining east India; below normal over Western Himalayan Region and near normal or no rain in other parts of the country

Meanwhile, many parts of East India are likely to record a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next two days and a gradual rise is expected over most parts of North India over the next five days. Besides, east Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal along with Sikkim and Odisha will experience shallow to moderate fog over the next two days. Meanwhile, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected in other parts of the country in the next four to five days.