IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Over Several Regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. While heavy rainfall is likely to be witnessed at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala, and coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely West Central & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, along with & off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts and over East-Central Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra coast. It further informed that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from November 18. Further fishermen are advised to not venture into sea regions.

Weather forecast for South India

A low-pressure area lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and is likely to move nearly westwards and reach West Central & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh- north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18. While as another low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, during the next 36 hours, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked.

With the low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast to north Konkan across south Maharashtra-Goa coasts at lower tropospheric levels, a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation. And another trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast to the low-pressure Area over South East Bay of Bengal at lower & middle tropospheric levels.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, during the next 2-3 days, there will be a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. And during the next 4-5 days, no significant change will be observed in minimum temperature over the remaining parts of the country.

Over the next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

