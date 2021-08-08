IMD Predicts Light Rains In Isolated Regions Of Pune With High Humidity

After several weeks of heavy splashes of rain, Pune city is witnessing high humidity on Sunday. The city has experienced a rise in humidity with no rainfall in the last twenty-four hours. The humidity in the region has reached between 82-88 per cent, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Light rain predicted in isolated regions of Pune: IMD

The IMD also predicted that isolated parts of the city might experience light rain, it has also forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms. The highest temperature in the city, however, will continue to remain about 30 degrees and above. The minimum temperature in the city will remain around 20.8 degrees celsius. The India Meteorological Department also stated that reduced rainfall is expected over Maharashtra for the next five days.

Heavy rain spell inundated Pune earlier

Earlier, many places in Pune were inundated owing to heavy rains. The continuous rainfall in the region triggered landslides at multiple spots. The heavy rains also damaged bridges and roads in the Pune district but no casualties were reported, officials said on July 22.

Water was released from a key dam on the outskirts of Pune city with incessant rainfall in its catchment area in the last few days filling it up to 85 per cent of the storage capacity, they said. The instances of landslide and water-logging on bridges led to the disruption in traffic as roads were shut for vehicular movement at several places in the western Maharashtra district.

The officials also added that over bridges located on various water streams, too, were damaged in the downpour. In Bhor tehsil, rains caused a landslide on Mahad road in the Varandha ghat section. In Maval Tehsil, soil caved in and came on the road near Apati village, affecting the movement of vehicles due to rains.

In the Ajiwali area of Maval Tehsil, rice crops were damaged due to rainwater. As storage in the Khadakwasla dam on Pune city's outskirts reached over 85 per cent due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area, water is being released from the reservoir, said another official. Around 2,466 cusec water was released from the dam.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image Credit: PTI)