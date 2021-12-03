IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall At Many Places Across India Over Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on December 3. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

According to the IMD, gale winds with speeds reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph are very likely to prevail over the central Bay of Bengal from the morning of December 3. While sea condition is predicted to be high over the central Bay of Bengal on Dec 3 and rough to very rough over along and off north Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast from the mid-night of Dec 3.

Weather forecast for December 3

As the well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a Depression on Dec 2, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD report, "The trough at mean sea level from Southeast Arabian Sea to the above cyclonic circulation over Northeast Arabian Sea off south Gujarat-north Konkan coasts extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists".

The Met department also advised fishermen to not venture into the Andaman Sea, southeast & adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal on Dec 2 & 3. And they are further directed to not move by sea during Dec 3 to 5 over west-central & northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Also, fishermen who are already out at Sea are advised to return to the coast with immediate effect.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be a fall in minimum temperature by 2-3°C over Northwest India during the next two days and then rise by 2-4°C thereafter. And during the next three days, a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C will be observed over parts of Central India during the next three days. In the next four to five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

