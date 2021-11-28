IMD Predicts Rainfall Increase In Several Regions Across India For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe on November 28. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and off the south Tamilnadu coast adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea.

Weather forecast for November 28

As a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin Area & adjoining Sri Lanka coasts in the lower levels, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe during the next 24 hours. On November 29, the circulation is likely to emerge in the Arabian Sea and move northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours.

According to the IMD report, during the next 3 days, light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep area and Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema.

In the subsequent days, an increase in rainfall activity will be observed over east India and decreased rainfall activity over Peninsular India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over West & Central India during the next 48 hours and rise by 2-3°C thereafter. Shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets in the morning hours is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next two days. In the next 4-5 days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

