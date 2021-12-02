IMD Predicts Scattered To Fairly Widespread Rainfall In Several Regions For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Gujarat region on December 2. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat Region. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea from December 3 to 5.

Weather forecast for December 2

As a low-pressure area over central parts of Andaman Sea & neighborhood lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea. Following this, the low-pressure with the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels which is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression by December 2 and further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours.

According to the IMD report, "The trough at mean sea level from the cyclonic circulation over Southeast & adjoining East-central Arabian Sea to Kutch now runs from Southeast Arabian Sea to Kutch across Northeast Arabian sea with the embedded cyclonic circulation over East-central Arabian Sea and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level."

In the subsequent days, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over parts of peninsular India and Northeast India. While isolated to scattered rainfall is likely to be experienced over parts of East India and the Western Himalayan Region and Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over parts of East India during the next 24 hours and rise by 3-4°C thereafter. Shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets in the morning hours is very likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Northwest India during the next 2-3 days. In the next four to five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)