IMD Predicts 'severe' Cold Wave Could Grip North Indian States Until Dec 22

As parts of Northern India continues to record minimum temperatures below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a "severe" cold wave in the coming days taking the drop to near-freezing temperatures. As per the IMD's latest predictions, North Indian states including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and union territories Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will face severe cold-wave conditions. The IMD has also estimated a significant improvement from December 22.
The national capital recorded a decline on Monday with the temperature dropping to 3.3 degrees at Jafarpur and 3.6 degrees at Lodhi Road. Along with that, its adjoining states are also experiencing a cold wave taking the temperature to below 4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has also been issued by the IMD for Delhi. Informing about the same, RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD predicted a possibility of drizzling on December 24 and 25 respectively.
The weather forecasting agency has also issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand till Tuesday, December 21 which has recorded sub-zero or near-freezing temperature.
As strong Northerly winds sweep parts of North India, states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh followed by parts of Telangana and Rajasthan face a "severe" cold wave engulfing over these regions taking minimum temperatures below normal. Though back-to-back Western disturbances and slowing of cold northwesterly winds are likely to push the temperatures up.
A cold wave is such a situation when the minimum temperature is dipped to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees celsius.