IMD Predicts Thunderstorms With Moderate To Heavy Intensity Rainfall In Delhi

After several hours of heavy rain overnight, many portions of Delhi and adjacent cities were flooded, impeding traffic movement this morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that "thunderstorm with moderate intensity to heavy intensity rain over isolated places that would continue to occur over entire Delhi and nearby areas". Apart from Delhi, rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity was forecast for practically all of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana's neighbouring regions.

"Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Gannaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana, Manesar, Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Karnal, Kosli(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Shamli, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the weather office said in a statement.

Heavy rain pounded Delhi again on Sunday, producing flooding and traffic bottlenecks in numerous regions, causing commuters to be inconvenienced. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 23.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above usual. The MB road has been halted due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass, according to traffic advice issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday.

Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana (Haryana) during next 2 hrs (issued at 0400 IST): IMD pic.twitter.com/kTwlclwgz1 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Following the city's overnight rainfall, the Gazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Delhi were also flooded. In the advice, Delhi police offered alternate routes for passengers' ease. The MB road is closed due to waterlogging at the Pulprahladpur underpass. In a tweet, police advised motorists to take alternate routes to Mehrauli Mathura road underpass, Sarita vihar flyover, or Modi mill flyover, and vice versa to Badarpur.

Waterlogging at Gazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Delhi following overnight rainfall pic.twitter.com/fOygkhvkGw — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

However, due to stubble burning, the city's air quality is deteriorating. SAFAR, the forecasting arm of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stated the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 350, putting it in the "very poor" category, with PM2.5 as the main pollutant. According to the IMD, Delhi had 3 mm of rain in the previous 24 hours, with a relative humidity of 90%. The unseasonably wet weather has been blamed on a western disturbance, according to the weather service.

