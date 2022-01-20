IMD Predicts Wet Spells Over Northwest, Central And East India Between January 21 And 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wet spells over Northwest and adjoining central India from January 21 and over East India between January 22 and 24.

Weather Observed during past 24 hours by IMD

Minimum temperatures are below normal by 2-4° C at many places over Madhya Pradesh and Odisha and at isolated places over West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Dense to Very Dense Fog in isolated pockets of north Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh.

Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions prevailed in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar. The severe Cold Day conditions have abated with an increase in day temperatures over most parts of Rajasthan and Punjab.

Synoptic Situations:

A cyclonic circulation lies over north Bangladesh & neighbourhood at a lower tropospheric level.

A Western Disturbance as a trough with its axis at lower tropospheric level runs roughly along with Long. 60° E to the north of 32° N.

A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 21st January onwards. An induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan on January 22, 2022.

Forecast & Warnings:

Isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during next 3 days and increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over the region during January 22 to 23, and reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on January 22.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan on 21st and increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over the region during 22nd-23rd January. Isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Pradesh during January 21 and 23 and reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Punjab and Haryana on January 22.

