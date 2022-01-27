IMD Reports 'very Dense Fog' Ranging From 25-100 Metres In Parts Of Chandigarh, UP & HP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday reported that the places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab as well as Jammu have witnessed dense to very dense fog which varied from 25 to 100 metres. At around 8:30 in the morning, IMD revealed that Surendernagar, Pantnagar, Patiala, Lucknow, Bahraich as well as Fursatganj have seen 25-metre fog.

While dense fog for around 50 metres has been reported in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun and Tehri, Punjab’s Amritsar and Ludhiana, Chandigarh, and in Bareilly. Whereas very dense fog of 100 metres is seen in Jammu in the early hours of January 27.

Cold wave conditions would be prevalent in the northern part of the country

In addition to this, IMD predicted that during the next three to four days, cold wave environments are very likely to be prevalent over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, as well as Chhattisgarh. While for the upcoming two days, cold wave conditions in isolated areas are very probable over Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat.

The cold wave circumstances are expected in Uttar Pradesh from January 27 to January 30, as well as in Odisha from January 29 to 30. In addition, dense fog is also expected to be seen in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim over the 28th-30th, according to the IMD.

The northern half of the nation to receive rainfall: IMD

Besides cold to severe cold conditions, the India Meteorological Department forecasted that light to moderate rainfall will be seen in the northern half of the nation, and with it, chilly weather is expected to rise in the northwest and central parts of the country in the next 3-4 days. On January 27 and 28, the meteorological department predicts widespread light to middle precipitation in the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal as well as Sikkim areas.

Moreover, scattered light precipitation is highly likely to impact south Interior Karnataka over the next two days, according to the IMD. In the next five days, rainfall is expected in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala-Mahe, and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal.

(Image: PTI)