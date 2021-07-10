IMD Sounds Red, Orange Alert In Kerala; Fishermen Warned Not To Venture Into Sea

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued red and orange alerts for various regions in Kerala predicting heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days. The IMD warned of heavy to extreme rainfall in the districts in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Kasargod and issued a red alert for these areas.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for Kerala

An orange alert was issued by the IMD for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts. However, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts have been marked on Yellow alert by the department.

IMD also forecast heavy downpour on July 11 and has issued an Orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts while issuing a Yellow alert for the districts Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

As per IMD's website, Kottayam district received 15 cms of rain while Thiruvananthapuram district received 1.7 cm of rainfall and Ernakulam received 10.7 cms, as of 10 AM on July 10.

“Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned,” said the met department in a weather warning. The fishermen in Kerala have also been warned to stay away from the coast from July 10 to 13.

Onset of South-west Monsoon

The heavy rains will mark the onset of the southwest monsoon. At the beginning of the southwest monsoon, IMD said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and north-west coast by July 11. Thus, this will likely result in heavy rainfall in different states and union territories in India.

What is the red, orange and yellow alert?

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Image: PTI)