Imran's Pakistan Govt 'protecting' Terrorists, Stalling Talks With India: Digvijaya Singh

Responding with harsh criticism to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on July 17 said that talks between both the countries are halted because Pakistan is providing protection to terrorists. While speaking to ANI, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh added that Pakistan's nature of housing terrorists had resulted in 'distrust' between countries.

"As long as Pakistan government led by Imran Khan continues to give protection to those who sent terrorists to Mumbai, talks will continue to be stalled and there will be distrust between the countries," said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

The Congress leader also talked about Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda's indirect remarks on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lucknow visit.

"Nadda ji forgets that this is the family whose two people have sacrificed their lives for the country. As a national president of BJP, such talks do not suit him. He should not make such statements." advised the Congress leader.

On Friday (July 16), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had reached Uttar Pradesh for a three-day visit to encourage the party's state unit ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls. BJP nationally president JP Nadda had launched a stinging attack on the Congres general secretary and had referred to her as a 'political tourist' while asking the saffron party cadre to expose the hypocrisy of the opposition as he addressed a gathering of the party functionaries ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut refutes Imran Khan's RSS statement

Before Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had also questioned PM Imran Khan's refusal to talk with India due to 'RSS ideology'. In his statement, Raut said that Khan must not stop talks due to RSS. Pointing out that RSS was an organisation, Raut also added that dialogue was held between state heads.

Imran Khan: 'Cant talk to India due to RSS ideology'

On Thursday (July 15), after being confronted by ANI on whether 'talks and terror can go hand in hand?', Pakistan PM Imran Khan had responded saying, "We are waiting for India-Pakistan relations to be civilised but RSS ideology has come in the way". Imran Khan, at that time, was in Uzbekistan to attend the two-day 'Central-South Asia conference'. The event is also attended by other high-ranked leaders of other countries including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and several others from Russia, Japan, and the US.

