India Has Only 0.1 Million COVID Cases In Population Of 1.3 Billion People: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that in a country of 1.35 billion people, there are only 0.1 million cases of COVID-19. This comes as there are a total of 1,18,447 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India including 48,534 people cured, 66,330 active cases and 3,583 deaths and one migrated.

"Today we have a mortality of 3 per cent only. In a country of 1.35 billion, there are only 0.1 million cases of COVID19," he said.

"India faced COVID-19 in a proactive and pre-emptive way, with unmatched scale and determination. The recovery rate is above 40 and the doubling rate is 13 days," he added.

Dr Vardhan took up the new assignment at the 147th session of the WHO Executive Board, being held virtually. WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus welcomed him for the new role: "I would like to congratulate and welcome Dr Harsh Vardhan on his election as the new chair. Dr Harsh Vardhan, you have a tough act to follow but I'm sure you will do it with the same energy and commitment as Dr Nakatani."

"I am aware I am entering this office at a time of global crisis on account of this pandemic. At a time, when we all understand that there will be many health challenges in the next two decades. All these challenges demand a shared responsibility," he said.

India was among 10 nations that were elected by the 73rd World Health Assembly to the Executive Board of the WHO for a period of three years. The other new members include Botswana, Colombia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Oman, Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

One of the primary functions of the Board is to implement the decisions and policies of the WHA and facilitate its work. The chairman of the board is selected on a rotational basis for one year among regional groups, whereas the WHA is the decision making body of the WHO.

While expressing condolences on the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expressing gratitude to the COVID warriors who are at the forefront of the battle, the Union Minister also spoke about India's response to the deadly virus by elaborating on how the Indian government on a war footing implemented proactive measures against the virus.

Meanwhile, as the country battles with the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the total count of COVID-19 cases is rising by the hour. As many as 6,088 COVID-19 cases were detected across the country on Friday, making it the highest spike in 24 hours, surpassing the previous high. As many as 150 coronavirus patients succumbed to death in the last 24 hours.

States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are reporting COVID-19 cases at an alarming rate as the financial capital and the national capital continues to possess a large number of red zones and the hotspots in the country.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: PTI)