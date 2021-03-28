In Antilia Bomb Scare Case, NIA Takes Statements Of 35 People; More To Be Quizzed: Sources

Amid a series of developments in the ongoing probe into the Antilia bomb scare case and the role of former Mumbai API Sachin Vaze, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far recorded the statements of over 35 people, sources said on Sunday.

According to officials, more people connected to the case could be called in for interrogation. The case pertains to the recovery of explosives and a threat letter from a green Scorpio that was found abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence – Antilia on February 25. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence the night before.

Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased's wife alleging murder, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiren's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation by Maharashtra ATS.

NIA claims Vaze's involvement

With NIA taking over the Antilla bomb scare, Vaze was arrested on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and later sent to custody till March 25. NIA, which has seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office has also several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado - in which Hiren was seen travelling with Vaze.

NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site. A special NIA court on Thursday extended the custody of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze till April 3 in connection with the Antilia Bomb scare case.

Meanwhile, ATS has arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder, while NIA has invoked UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe.