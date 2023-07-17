In Boost To India-Nepal Ties, Cross-border Rail Link Becomes Operational

The Kurtha-Bijalpura rail section of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas, the cross-border railway connection between India and Nepal, has become operational for business from Sunday, July 16.

According to a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the cross-border railway connection between India and Nepal was launched in a ceremony held in Bijalpura by Nepal’s Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala. The Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India Kathmandu Prasanna Shrivastava, political leaders from Madhesh Pradesh, and representatives of the Government of Nepal (GoN) were also present at the launch event.

The project has been built at a total cost of Rs 783.83 crores under the grant assistance by the Government of India. Notably, this is the second phase of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas cross-border rail line project. The first phase of the project from Jaynagar to Kurtha was inaugurated in April last year and has been operational since then.

Following the project launch, Nepal Minister Jwala thanked the Government of India for its continuous support in the development of the infrastructure in Nepal, including in the rail sector. The rail connectivity between the two countries will provide a tremendous boost to the people-to-people linkages and will enhance trade and tourism in Nepal.

The development of the project showcases the continued commitment of the Indian government to work towards strengthening the development partnership under its between India and Nepal for the benefit of the people.



