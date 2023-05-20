In Centre's Ordinance, 3-member Body To Suggest Appointments To Delhi L-G: Here's Who's On

The Union government has brought in an ordinance that sets up the National Capital Civil Service Authority and grants significant powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G). The ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government. The ordinance states that "there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it."

The National Capital Civil Authority will be a three-member body comprising:

1. Delhi Chief Minister

2. Chief Secretary

3. Principal Secretary (Home) of Delhi.

The ordinance further states the authority will make recommendations to the Delhi L-G regarding matters related to appointments, transfer-posting, vigilance and other incidental matters.

How will the new authority make decisions?

The ordinance confers powers on the L-G to accept, seek or review recommendations.

An ordinance has been passed by the Centre to constitute ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi. This comprises of Delhi CM, Chief Secy and Home Secy of Delhi Govt. They will now decide on the transfer and posting of Group ‘A’ officers and DANICS officers serving in… https://t.co/AXDHP9aBtZ pic.twitter.com/V7yoOmNHoo — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

According to the ordinance, a three-member body will be constituted to suggest appointments to the Delhi L-G.

The functioning of the authority will be based on the opinion and voting of the members, which means that the constituted authority will go for voting to take decisions eventually. This also means the recommendations of the authority will be made by the majority of votes of the members present and voting. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor shall be considered final.