In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, CoBRA Officer Killed, 9 CRPF Jawans Injured In Maoists' IED Blast

An officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed and nine commandos were injured in an IED blast set off by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday evening. The Improvised Explosive Device exploded in a forest near Tadmetla village at around 9 pm when a team of security forces was on an anti-Maoist operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. The injured personnel were evacuated by a helicopter around midnight.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao succumbed to his injuries while nine other commandos, including a second-in-command rank officer, were admitted to a local hospital. The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

BDS official injured in IED blast

A similar incident was reported last week when police personnel from the bomb disposal squad (BDS) suffered injuries after a pressure IED went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The blast took place on Gorna-Mankeli road, where a team of security personnel along with the BDS of the District Force (DF) was carrying out a demining operation to ensure safety during road construction work. A demining exercise is being conducted to trace and remove landmines planted by Naxals to target security forces.

During the operation, the team detected an improvised explosive device (IED) packed in a steel box and planted beneath the dirt track and neutralised it, while another bomb connected to a pressure switch exploded when it was being removed, he said.

"BDS constable Nirmal Kumar Shah sustained splinter injuries to his face in the blast and was shifted to the district hospital in Bijapur where his condition is out of danger," the official said.

