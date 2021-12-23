In Delhi, Religious Places Allowed To Stay Open On Christmas, New Year Despite COVID Curbs

A day after a series of stringent measures was announced by the Delhi government ahead of Christmas and New Year, given the rapidly rising cases of Omicron variant in the national capital, the state administration on Thursday clarified that the religious places will be allowed to remain open for public visit on Christmas and New Year, and the restrictions placed on the celebrations of the festivals will not be implied on the religious places.

The order came a day after the Delhi government announced a slew of strict measures, in consultation with the health officials and placed a ban on all the upcoming New Year and Christmas parties in the NCT of Delhi. The measures were taken after the cases of Omicron variant shot up in Delhi to 57, which was the maximum among all states. But now, a day after a day, 7 more cases of the new variant were detected in the capital raising the tally to 64.



Measures imposed to control COVID Surge