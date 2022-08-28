In J&K's Baramulla, Indian Army Organises Jashn-e-Baramulla; Local Artists Take Part

To promote local Kashmiri talent, Army's ‘Dagger Division’ organised ‘Jashn-e-Baramulla’, a music fest and extravaganza on Saturday afternoon.

An official told Republic Media Network that the event was aimed to promote the local artists and raw talent of Kashmir.

The official said that the musical fest provided an ideal platform for the local artists, singers and musicians to exhibit their talent at North Kashmir's Shaukat Ali Stadium in the Baramulla district.

The event started with local Kashmir-based singers taking the stage and mesmerising the audience with their enthralling performances.

The stellar performance of popular Kashmiri folk singer Noor Mohammad was a breathtaking one.

The audience was enthralled by various other singers and dance groups' performances during the event.

The spectacular event drew a large crowd which thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the music fest thus indicating the change of being in Naya Kashmir.

"Such events are very important for us, especially for the youth,'' said one of the locals who was present at the event. He further said that through these events, youth can chase and achieve their dreams.

A female participant, while thanking the Army for organising such an event, said, ''these events not only are the reason of happiness but are the only platforms for local youth to perform and show their talent.'' She appealed to the Army to organise such programs every month.

Pertinently, the highlight of the event was performances by children of ‘Baramulla Orphanage’, ‘Baramulla Blind School’ and the students of ‘Chinar 9 Jawan Club’.

GOC 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuria, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat, MC President Touseef Raina apart from many other civil officials were present on the occasion.

