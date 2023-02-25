In J-K's Samba, Anti-tank Mine Found Near International Border

Quick links:
Image: Republic
An old anti-tank mine was detected near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday.
The rusted mine was found by a Border Security Force patrolling party along the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village late on Friday, a police official said.
The bomb disposal squad is at the spot and efforts are on to neutralise the explosive, he said.
